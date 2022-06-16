Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.59% to Settle at $7.4640 -- Data Talk

06/16/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery gained 4.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.59% to $7.4640 per million British thermal units today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 27.50 cents or 3.83% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 19.93% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 133.91% from its 52-week low of $3.191 hit Monday, June 21, 2021

--Rose 129.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 100.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 51.46% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 8.36%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.734 or 100.11%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1500ET

