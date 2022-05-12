Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.30% to Settle at $7.7390 -- Data Talk

05/12/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 9.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.30% to $7.7390 per million British thermal units today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 71.30 cents or 10.15% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 11.89% from its 52-week high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 168.16% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 160.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.89% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 108.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.67% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 6.83%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.009 or 107.48%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1505ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08pRussia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks to join NATO
RE
03:06pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.30% to Settle at $7.7390 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pExclusive-War forces Ukraine to divert $8.3 billion to military spending, tax revenue drops - minister
RE
02:59pMercedes-Benz issues 'do not drive' recall for 292,000 U.S. vehicles
RE
02:58pCountry music star Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family say
RE
02:58pNo need for ECB relief response over Ukraine at the moment- Enria
RE
02:50pTop House Republican gets subpoena from U.S. Capitol riot panel
RE
02:37pU.s. fda commissioner califf to testify before house appropriati…
RE
02:35pDallas police search for suspect in Koreatown hair salon shooting
RE
02:34pBank of Canada says rates are too stimulative, downplays 75 bps hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
3Global markets live: Walt Disney, Apple, Vodafone, Boeing, Ford...
4Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
5Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, American Express, Electronic Arts, ..

HOT NEWS