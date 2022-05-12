Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.30% to Settle at $7.7390 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 9.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.30% to $7.7390 per million British thermal units today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 71.30 cents or 10.15% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 11.89% from its 52-week high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 168.16% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 160.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.89% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 108.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.67% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 6.83%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.009 or 107.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

