Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.99% to Settle at $8.9710 -- Data Talk

05/25/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 17.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.99% to $8.9710 per million British thermal units today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 88.80 cents or 10.99% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 1, 2008

--Up 203.28% from its 52-week low of $2.958 hit Thursday, May 27, 2021

--Rose 200.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 141.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 41.66% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 23.84%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.241 or 140.51%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1503ET

