Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.44% This Month to Settle at $8.1450 -- Data Talk

05/31/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery gained 90.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 12.44% to $8.1450 per million British thermal units this month


--Up for three consecutive months

--Up $3.743 or 85.03% over the last three months

--Largest three month gain since Oct. 2005

--Largest three month percentage gain since Oct. 2020

--Up four of the past five months

--Today it is down 58.20 cents or 6.67%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 82.60 cents or 9.21% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 9.21% from its 52-week high of $8.971 hit Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up 167.84% from its 52-week low of $3.041 hit Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Rose 162.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.21% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.971 hit Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up 119.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 47.03% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $4.415 or 118.36%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1459ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11pWhite House says canceling student loans wouldn't drive up inflation much
RE
03:04pBIDEN'S JUNE AGENDA : convince Americans the economy is healthy
RE
03:00pBiden emphasized Fed independence in meeting with Powell - aide
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.44% This Month to Settle at $8.1450 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pU.S. will again urge U.N. sanctions if N.Korea carries out nuclear test
RE
02:57pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:56pOPEC mulls excluding Russia from oil-production deal - WSJ
RE
02:53pS&P edges down after last week's rally with inflation in focus
RE
02:50pU.S. will again urge U.N. sanctions if North Korea carries out nuclear test
RE
02:43pCanada to temporarily decriminalize possession of some illegal drugs for personal use in British Columbia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mullen Automotive Announces Impressive Solid-State Polymer Battery Test..
2Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise as oil prices reach new highs
3Global refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand
4LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..
5RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS