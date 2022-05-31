Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.44% This Month to Settle at $8.1450 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery gained 90.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 12.44% to $8.1450 per million British thermal units this month

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up $3.743 or 85.03% over the last three months

--Largest three month gain since Oct. 2005

--Largest three month percentage gain since Oct. 2020

--Up four of the past five months

--Today it is down 58.20 cents or 6.67%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 82.60 cents or 9.21% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 9.21% from its 52-week high of $8.971 hit Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up 167.84% from its 52-week low of $3.041 hit Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Rose 162.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.21% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.971 hit Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up 119.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 47.03% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $4.415 or 118.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

