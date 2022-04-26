Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.71% to Settle at $6.8500 -- Data Talk

04/26/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 18.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.71% to $6.8500 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 31.60 cents or 4.84% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 12.40% from its 52-week high of $7.82 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 138.43% from its 52-week low of $2.873 hit Tuesday, April 27, 2021

--Rose 138.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $7.82 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 84.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 55.46% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 21.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.12 or 83.65%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1501ET

HOT NEWS