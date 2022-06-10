Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.84% This Week to Settle at $8.8500 -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery gained 32.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.84% to $8.8500 per million British thermal units this week


--Up 13 of the past 17 weeks

--Today it is down 11.30 cents or 1.26%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 5.06% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 177.34% from its 52-week low of $3.191 hit Monday, June 21, 2021

--Rose 168.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 138.10% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 42.45% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 8.66%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.12 or 137.27%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1503ET

