Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.37% to Settle at $8.3040 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 34.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.37% to $8.3040 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 64.10 cents or 8.36% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Off 5.45% from its 52-week high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 187.73% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 175.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 123.41% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 46.00% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 14.63%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.574 or 122.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1500ET