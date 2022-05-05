Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.37% to Settle at $8.7830 -- Data Talk

05/05/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 36.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.37% to $8.7830 per million British thermal units today


--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $1.895 or 27.51% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Largest five day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 18, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 1, 2008

--Up 204.33% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 199.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 136.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 42.89% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $5.053 or 135.47%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1506ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23pBoeing says in addition to moving headquarters to northern virgi…
RE
03:23pCanadian dollar slides as investors rethink Fed outlook
RE
03:23pBoeing confirms it will move headquarters out of illinois, but s…
RE
03:21pEuro zone bailout fund offers to host revolving fund to deal with shocks
RE
03:19pDollar index hits 20-year high, sterling tumbles on dovish BoE
RE
03:18pStocks tumble on inflation fears, Treasury yields jump
RE
03:17pNasdaq falls below to lowest intraday level since nov 30, 2020…
RE
03:14pBoeing to confirm on thursday it will move its corporate headqua…
RE
03:07pLouisiana legislators advance bill classifying abortion as homicide
RE
03:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.37% to Settle at $8.7830 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5Wall Street tumbles on fear Fed may need bigger rate hike to tame infla..

HOT NEWS