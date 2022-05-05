Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.37% to Settle at $8.7830 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 36.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.37% to $8.7830 per million British thermal units today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $1.895 or 27.51% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Largest five day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 18, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 1, 2008

--Up 204.33% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 199.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 136.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 42.89% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $5.053 or 135.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1506ET