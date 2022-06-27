Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.52% to Settle at $6.5010 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery gained 28.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.52% to $6.5010 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 30.26% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 82.56% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 79.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 74.90% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 57.73% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 20.18%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.771 or 74.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1458ET