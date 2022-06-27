Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.52% to Settle at $6.5010 -- Data Talk

06/27/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery gained 28.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.52% to $6.5010 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 30.26% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 82.56% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 79.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 74.90% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 57.73% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 20.18%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.771 or 74.29%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1458ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37pAlbemarle plans major U.S. lithium processing plant
RE
03:14pBankman-Fried's FTX seeking path to buy Robinhood - Bloomberg News
RE
03:11pPowers need to study all oil options, including Iran, Venezuela -France
RE
03:09pUAE minister pledges commitment to oil production ceiling through end of pact
RE
03:09p'NOT WORTH THE RISK' : Palau, Fiji call for deep-sea mining moratorium
RE
03:06pBankman-Fried’s FTX Is Seeking A Path To Buy Robinhood - Bloomberg News
RE
03:06pBankman-fried’s ftx is seeking a path to buy robinhood - bloombe…
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.52% to Settle at $6.5010 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:47pMSNBC says Alex Wagner to succeed Maddow as host of prime time show
RE
02:26pU.S. Gulf Coast crude oil exports to touch record high this quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
2NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..
4AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
5Analysis-Meme stock investors place risky bet on bankrupt Revlon being ..

HOT NEWS