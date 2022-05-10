Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.11% to Settle at $7.3850 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 35.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.11% to $7.3850 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 15.92% from its 52-week high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 155.89% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 149.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.92% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 98.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 51.98% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 1.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.655 or 97.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1502ET