Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.31% This Week to Settle at $6.0340 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 30.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.31% to $6.0340 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week gain since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down 26.30 cents or 4.18%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 35.27% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 69.45% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 64.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 62.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 60.76% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 11.25%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.304 or 61.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1459ET