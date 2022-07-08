Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.31% This Week to Settle at $6.0340 -- Data Talk

07/08/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 30.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.31% to $6.0340 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week gain since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down 26.30 cents or 4.18%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 35.27% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 69.45% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 64.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 62.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 60.76% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 11.25%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.304 or 61.77%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1459ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pPeru central bank expects July inflation to fall below June rate
RE
03:56p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.267% This Week -- Data Talk Update
DJ
03:56p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.098% This Week -- Data Talk Update
DJ
03:56p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.119% This Week -- Data Talk Update
DJ
03:55pU.S. consumer credit growth slows considerably in May
RE
03:55pCanada sees potential for 'movement' on U.S. lumber dispute -minister
RE
03:53pFed 'united' in inflation flight, 'don't know' if recession will follow -Kashkari
RE
03:52pSpeculators switch to net short position in raw sugar futures
RE
03:50pExclusive-IMF board met on Argentina for first time since Batakis named econ minister - sources
RE
03:47pImf board held first informal meeting to discuss arg…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

12G Energy AG confirms sales and earnings guidance for 2022, 2024 and 20..
2Petrobras : on 2Q22 results July 7, 2022
3Analyst recommendations: Walmart, Morgan Stanley, 3M Company, United Ai..
4FDA Approves KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase) Injection Co-Administered With Me..
5Illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital

HOT NEWS