Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.60% to Settle at $6.0320 -- Data Talk

04/05/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 32.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.60% to $6.0320 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Off 4.44% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 145.60% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 145.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 62.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 60.78% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.302 or 61.72%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1501ET

