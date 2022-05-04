Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.80% to Settle at $8.4150 -- Data Talk

05/04/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 46.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.80% to $8.4150 per million British thermal units today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $1.527 or 22.17% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 18, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2008

--Up 191.58% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 186.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 126.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 45.28% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $4.685 or 125.60%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1500ET

