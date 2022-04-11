Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.81% to Settle at $6.6430 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 36.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.81% to $6.6430 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2008

--Up 159.39% from its 52-week low of $2.561 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 159.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 78.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 56.80% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 17.74%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.913 or 78.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1500ET