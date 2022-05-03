Log in
  News
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.41% to Settle at $7.9540 -- Data Talk

05/03/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 47.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.41% to $7.9540 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.066 or 15.48% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008

--Up 175.61% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 168.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 113.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 48.28% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $4.224 or 113.24%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1459ET

