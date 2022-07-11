Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.50% to Settle at $6.4260 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 39.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.50% to $6.4260 per million British thermal units today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 31.07% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 80.45% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 71.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.07% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 72.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 58.21% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 18.47%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.696 or 72.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1502ET