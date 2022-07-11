Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.50% to Settle at $6.4260 -- Data Talk

07/11/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 39.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.50% to $6.4260 per million British thermal units today


--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 31.07% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 80.45% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 71.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.07% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 72.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 58.21% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 18.47%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.696 or 72.28%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1502ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.50% to Settle at $6.4260 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pUK PM Johnson's replacement to be announced on Sept 5 - Conservative party
RE
02:48pU.S. judge declines to delay former Trump adviser Bannon's contempt trial - media
RE
02:43pEcuador affirms deficit target of 2% of GDP despite protests -minister
RE
02:42pEV maker Rivian to cut about 5% of workforce- Bloomberg News
RE
02:34pCitron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'
RE
02:32pECB should model new bond scheme on old one, Nagel says
RE
02:23pFirefighters start to contain blaze in California's Yosemite
RE
02:21pSubway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules
RE
01:52pBiden heckled by Parkland victim's dad at WH event on guns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent
2Could the U.S. ship more LNG to Europe?
3Analyst recommendations: Newmont, Agilent Technologies, Prudential Fina..
4For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home
5Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kaza..

HOT NEWS