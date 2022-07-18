Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.60% to Settle at $7.4790 -- Data Talk

07/18/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 46.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.60% to $7.4790 per million British thermal units today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 87.90 cents or 13.32% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 19.77% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 110.03% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 97.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 101.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 51.37% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 37.89%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.749 or 100.51%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1500ET

