Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.12% to Settle at $7.8200 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 52.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.12% to $7.8200 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $1.542 or 24.56% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Largest five day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, March 25, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2008

--Up 190.49% from its 52-week low of $2.692 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021

--Rose 184.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 110.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.15% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 38.60%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.09 or 109.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-22 1502ET