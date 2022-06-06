Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.37% to Settle at $9.3220 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery gained 79.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 9.37% to $9.3220 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 83.70 cents or 9.86% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 1, 2008

--Up 203.65% from its 52-week low of $3.07 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Rose 203.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 150.79% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 39.38% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $5.592 or 149.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1500ET