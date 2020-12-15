Frontier Communications Encourages Customers to Prepare for Pending Winter Storm

Frontier Communications is encouraging customers to be safe and prepared for the potential impacts of a winter storm predicted to bring heavy, wet snow from the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 16 through the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 17 to areas of southern Connecticut and southeast New York and parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 17 inches are possible, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph, especially along the coast.

“Frontier’s Emergency Response Center is open, and our teams are taking the necessary steps to prepare for potential impacts from the storm,” said Julie Murtagh, Frontier’s Senior Vice President of Operations for the East Region. “This includes hardening our facilities, fueling generators and preparing to address network issues that may result from storm-related causes.”

Frontier recommends that customers assemble a communications kit that includes portable chargers for mobile devices and a physical list of important places and phone numbers. We rely on our devices and phones for contact information and may not memorize even close family’s numbers. If your phone dies, a physical list lets you easily reach family, insurance agents, hospitals, and other important contacts.

Once a storm has passed, clearing snow and damage and restoring power are priorities. Broadband service, which depends on local electric power, may be affected when power is out as commercial power companies have a hierarchy of customers —such as hospitals, police and emergency responders— which get priority power restoration.

Frontier’s broadband routers are designed to reconnect automatically when electric power is restored following a power outage. If service does not automatically reconnect after power restoration, we recommend that a customer first reboot/refresh their modem. They can do this by turning the modem’s power off for one minute and then turning the power back on. If service remains out, other factors may be involved, and our 24-hour customer service is available at 1-800-239-4430 for residential customers or 1-800-921-8102 for business customers.

