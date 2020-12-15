Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Frontier Communications Encourages Customers to Prepare for Pending Winter Storm

12/15/2020 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frontier Communications is encouraging customers to be safe and prepared for the potential impacts of a winter storm predicted to bring heavy, wet snow from the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 16 through the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 17 to areas of southern Connecticut and southeast New York and parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 17 inches are possible, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph, especially along the coast.

“Frontier’s Emergency Response Center is open, and our teams are taking the necessary steps to prepare for potential impacts from the storm,” said Julie Murtagh, Frontier’s Senior Vice President of Operations for the East Region. “This includes hardening our facilities, fueling generators and preparing to address network issues that may result from storm-related causes.”

Frontier recommends that customers assemble a communications kit that includes portable chargers for mobile devices and a physical list of important places and phone numbers. We rely on our devices and phones for contact information and may not memorize even close family’s numbers. If your phone dies, a physical list lets you easily reach family, insurance agents, hospitals, and other important contacts.

Once a storm has passed, clearing snow and damage and restoring power are priorities. Broadband service, which depends on local electric power, may be affected when power is out as commercial power companies have a hierarchy of customers —such as hospitals, police and emergency responders— which get priority power restoration.

Frontier’s broadband routers are designed to reconnect automatically when electric power is restored following a power outage. If service does not automatically reconnect after power restoration, we recommend that a customer first reboot/refresh their modem. They can do this by turning the modem’s power off for one minute and then turning the power back on. If service remains out, other factors may be involved, and our 24-hour customer service is available at 1-800-239-4430 for residential customers or 1-800-921-8102 for business customers.

Frontier Communications is here to help. Contact 888-FRONTIER (888-376-6843) to learn more about product and service options.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (OTC: FTRCQ) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:27pSYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : RevSpring and CareCredit Collaborate to Provide Patient Financing Option
PU
02:26pTEJON RANCH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:26pHighway, Street, and Bridge Construction Company Insights | BizVibe Adds Detailed Profiles to Help Users Find Suppliers and Target Sales Prospects
BU
02:26pSPIFF : Soars Into Leadership Position in Four G2 Sales Compensation Winter Reports
BU
02:25pFacebook takes swipe at Apple while supporting draft EU rules
RE
02:25pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : Elizabethtown Gas Offers Tips to Keep You Safe During a Winter Storm
PU
02:25pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : Gas Offers Tips to Keep You Safe During a Winter Storm
PU
02:25pTIME FINANCE : Investor Presentation 15th December 2020
PU
02:23pBlack, minority women in Canada left behind in COVID-19 job recovery
RE
02:23pFIELD SPOTLIGHT : John Hook, Geologist
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
3Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
5BOC AVIATION LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Lessor BOC Aviation says AirAsia X restructuring favours Airbus, calls for d..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ