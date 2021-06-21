Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Frontify : Named a Top Performer in Capterra Shortlist Report for Brand Management Software

06/21/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading brand management software platform, Frontify, named a top-performing DAM solution based on user ratings and reviews

Brand management software company, Frontify today announced that it has been named a Top Performer in the 2021 Brand Management Software Shortlist by Capterra, an online service that helps organizations find the right software for their needs. Also hailed as an Emerging Favorite in the Digital Asset Management Software category, Frontify received industry-leading marks in both user-ranked guides. The Capterra Shortlist is an annual independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders.

“We’re a company that prides itself on listening to our customers and delivering a brand management and collaboration solution that meets their needs,” said Roger Dudler, CEO and Founder at Frontify. “This recognition from Capterra is especially meaningful because it is based on real user ratings. There is no better measure of success.”

The Capterra Shortlist methodology scores vendors on two dimensions: User Ratings and Popularity. To be eligible for the Capterra Shortlist, brands must have at least 20 recent, unique user reviews on the site, offer a comprehensive solution that serves a broad user base, and maintain a minimum popularity score determined by Capterra’s proprietary ranking system. Frontify delivered on all fronts, making the shortlist in both the Brand Management Software and Digital Asset Management categories.

Frontify enables leading brands to share their assets, collaborate efficiently, and maintain corporate consistency. Frontify’s united ecosystem combines best-in-class brand management software with industry-leading digital asset management capabilities, providing a full-service solution for brands looking to improve their brand presence. Used by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including Facebook, Pepsi, Lufthansa, and Dyson, Frontify allows its customers to amplify their brand potential through one centralized SaaS solution.

About Frontify

Frontify is a market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that empowers companies including Facebook, Pepsi, Lufthansa, Dyson, Vodafone, and Allianz to manage and develop their brands effectively. Established in 2013 and headquartered in St Gallen, Switzerland, Frontify’s 170+ person team works across the company’s Swiss and New York bases to serve customers around the world.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aCorn falls 1.5% as rains improve production prospects
RE
01:39aTINEXTA S P A  : Intesa Sanpaolo confers Intesa Sanpaolo Forvalue for a 25% equity stake in Innolva
PU
01:38aNEXT DIGITAL  : TIMELINE-The rise and fall of HK's Apple Daily and media magnate Jimmy Lai
RE
01:37aKKR  : Invests US$625 Million for Controlling Stake in Vini Cosmetics
BU
01:35aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Estelle® Oral Contraceptive Now Available In The United States
PU
01:35aSFC ENERGY  : signs cooperation agreement with GWU-Umwelttechnik GmbH in the field of wind energy
PU
01:35aPARAGON ID SA  : Paragon ID announces its acquisition of Security Label, the European market leader in airline baggage tags
AN
01:32aNEXR TECHNOLOGIES  : grows success of NeXR Show - Berlin-based DJ duo Pan-Pot opts for digital concert technology and announces first virtual live event
EQ
01:32aPRESS RELEASE  : NeXR Technologies SE grows success of NeXR Show - Berlin-based DJ duo Pan-Pot opts for digital concert technology and announces first virtual live event
DJ
01:31aFLEXQUBE  : appoints new CFO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED : MACQUARIE : Australia rejects $36 billion wind, solar, hydrogen project
3BORAL LIMITED : BORAL : sells U.S. products business after rejecting Seven bid
4Ackman's SPAC signs deal to buy 10% of Vivendi's Universal
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operati..

HOT NEWS