Frontline Staff Key to Top Performance in Inaugural J.D. Power Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark

09/22/2020 | 10:21am EDT

Crestline Hotels & Resorts Ranks Highest in Guest Satisfaction among Large Third-Party Hotel Management Companies

Even in the age of digitally enabled, contactless hotel bookings and hand-sanitized check-ins, a key element driving hotel guest satisfaction with third-party management companies is staff service. That’s the central finding of the new J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark,SM released today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005707/en/

J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the first time, J.D. Power evaluates guest satisfaction for the largest third-party management companies. J.D. Power does so by analyzing guest responses to more than 150 questions about hotel experiences and benchmarks the performance of the top 11 third-party management companies with at least 14,000 rooms under management.

“Now, more than ever, when travelers have heightened concerns about health, safety, cleanliness and availability of amenities, it’s clear that a well-trained, courteous hotel staff can define a guest experience,” said Andrea Stokes, hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power. “Third-party operators that employ great talent are best-equipped to provide excellent guest experiences across limited-service and full-service hotels alike. During this period when guest volume is lower than usual, hotel management companies have an opportunity to focus on staff education, review guest feedback and incorporate that feedback into training programs.”

Benchmark Rankings

Crestline Hotels & Resorts ranks highest in overall guest satisfaction, with a score of 861 (on a 1,000-point scale), performing particularly well for staff service upon guest arrival and departure and for hotel facilities (safety/security, grounds, exterior maintenance, parking, etc.). Atrium Hospitality (860) and Pyramid Hotel Group (860) rank second in a tie.

For more information about the 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark, visit

https://www.jdpower.com/business/travel-and-hospitality/third-party-hotel-management-guest-satisfaction-benchmark.

To view the online press release, please visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2020123.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info


© Business Wire 2020
