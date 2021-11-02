Log in
Frost & Sullivan Explores the Pathway to Net Zero

11/02/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
Webinar will focus on key technology solutions of the future and current best practices driving decarbonization

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Press Contact:

Zuzana Zukarnain
Frost & Sullivan
E: zuzana.zukarnain@frost.com

San Antonio - Nov. 2, 2021 - The need to tackle climate change is crucial, and companies must act. Chief executive officers (CEOs) worldwide are exploring decarbonization strategies to transform how businesses operate and mitigate the risk of carbon exposure. This involves adopting new technology-led solutions and business models that can reduce operational carbon footprints and deliver profitable business growth.

Join Frost & Sullivan's experts, John Raspin and Jonathan Robinson, for the Growth Opportunity Briefing, "Decarbonization Growth Opportunities: The Pathway to Net Zero," on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. EST. This session will analyze some of the key solutions that contribute to emissions reductions and highlight industries where action needs to be taken.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: https://frost.ly/6k4

To accelerate the pace of decarbonization of the global economy, it is vital to change behaviors and mindsets away from those of the old carbon economy. However, many sectors that generate significant emissions are pivotal to a functional society. Actionable strategies and viable technologies are needed to ensure corporations can remain competitive while becoming greener.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

  • Gain an understanding of the impact of decarbonization on the global economy and how businesses can leverage the opportunities arising from net zero.
  • Explore the key pillars of decarbonization and the best practices for success in the market.
  • Learn how businesses can limit their emissions footprint and discover the solutions offered by market players to meet this need.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Zuzana Zukarnain

Zuzana Zukarnain is a Corporate Communication Executive with over five years of experience in Social Media Marketing and Public Relations.

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 03:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS