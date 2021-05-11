Frost & Sullivan Finds That Customer Experience Is a Top Driver for Digital Transformation

LiveVox’s omnichannel approach helps businesses improve both the agent and customer experience while lowering costs and delivering an attractive return on investment

LiveVox, Inc. (“LiveVox”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, May 12 with Frost & Sullivan entitled “Delivering Unmatched CX with Seamless Customer Journeys & Practical AI.” The webinar complements Frost & Sullivan’s latest eBook, Omnichannel Customer Engagement Has Changed—Has Your Contact Center Platform Evolved With It?, which highlights how agent experience drives customer experience, the advantages of seamless customer engagement, and the benefits of proactive risk mitigation.

The link between agent experience and customer experience has become increasingly evident given the remote work environments many are currently experiencing. In response, contact centers are looking to bolster their omnichannel experiences to both assist their agents by providing actionable information at the moment of engagement and to provide seamless customer journeys. The adoption of new technologies, like AI, are also top of mind for organizations as they push forward in their digital transformation initiatives. With its industry-leading omnichannel approach to contact center solutions, LiveVox is perfectly positioned to assist organizations in improving both the agent and customer experience, while also assisting with the adoption of advanced technologies.

"LiveVox, with its cloud-based contact center platform, helps organizations improve both the agent and customer experience while also lowering costs and delivering a meaningful return on investment," said LiveVox CEO Louis Summe. "Our Unified CRM provides holistic customer profiles that automatically centralize all interactions across channels in a single location, allowing agents to seamlessly access information and provide a consistent and informed omnichannel experience for customers.”

The webinar will cover the following topics:

The issues impacting contact center performance (e.g., agent training, siloed data, customer frustration)

A framework for planning for effective digital transformation programs

The evolving definition of omnichannel from 2013-2021, as defined by Frost & Sullivan

How to create better omnichannel customer journeys

Changing customer expectations in industries like retail, healthcare, and finance and how that affects the contact center

Easy ways to leverage practical AI applications in the contact center.

Speakers for the webinar include:

Michael DeSalles – Principal Analyst, Frost & Sullivan

Nick Bandy – Chief Marketing Officer, LiveVox

Boris Grinshpun – General Manager of CRM & Messaging, LiveVox

About LiveVox

LiveVox, a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, is a leading cloud-based contact center platform. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, customer relationship management (CRM), and workforce optimization (WFO), LiveVox delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to reduce compliance risk. LiveVox’s reliable, easy-to-use technology enables effective engagement strategies on channels of choice to help drive contact center performance. Founded in 2000, LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Atlanta, Denver, St. Louis, Colombia, and Bangalore.

On January 14, 2021, LiveVox announced plans to merge with Crescent Acquisition Corp (“Crescent”) to become a publicly traded company (the “Business Combination”). Consummation of the Business Combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Crescent’s stockholders.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

