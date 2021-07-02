Log in
Fruit and vegetable producer Dole files paperwork for U.S. IPO

07/02/2021 | 06:33am EDT
(Reuters) - Ireland's Dole PLC, a fruits and vegetables producer, has filed paperwork with regulators for a U.S. initial public offering, a regulatory filing on Friday showed.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
