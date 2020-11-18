Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fruit trees and olive groves with unfavorable crop seasons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 06:11am EST
Summary

Early estimates on October 31 point to significant decreases in apple (-25% compared to the previous season) and pear production (-35%), either due to physiological constraints or to adverse weather conditions. Mainly due to reduced yield of rainfed almond in the northern regions, it is also expected a general decrease in almond production vis-à-vis the previous year, although it should reach the second highest production in 20 years. In kiwi, production is expected to be around 32 thousand tons, similar to the previous campaign. Chestnuts will also predictably maintain the production (9% above the average for the last five years). In olive groves, yield is expected to decrease by 30%, vis-à-vis 2019, in a bad harvest year and with fruit setting problems. As for vines, in a season with great regional heterogeneity, production should decrease by 5%, compared to the previous harvest.
In annual crops, tomato for processing production should be close to 1.2 million tons, 15% below the previous campaign. In rice, production is also expected to decrease by 10%, essentially due to the decrease in sowed area. As for grain maize, harvests already carried out point to the maintenance of production (close to 750 thousand tons).


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 11:10:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Harmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)
PU
06:26aOil rises on hopes for delay to OPEC+ supply increase
RE
06:23aWorld stocks edge higher on vaccine hopes, dollar slips
RE
06:18aBerkshire's bet a bright spot in gloomy year for Big Pharma stocks
RE
06:17aChina's Xi to take spotlight at Asia-Pacific summit in Trump's absence
RE
06:17aLowe's forecasts holiday profit below estimates
RE
06:17aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF LEBANON : The President was briefed about the results of the Defense Minister's visit to Iraq, and was informed on measures in combatting Corona virus, by the Interior Minister.
PU
06:14aPATRICIA POPPE : PG&E appoints Patricia Poppe as chief executive officer
RE
06:14aGM WILL ANNOUNCE BOOSTED SPENDING PLANS FOR EVS ON THURSDAY : sources
RE
06:14aEU advises temporary, targeted government spend on COVID recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil rises on hopes for delay to OPEC+ supply increase
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. to approve 737 MAX return as Boeing faces strong headwinds
4Bitcoin breaks $18,000 with all-time high in sight
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group