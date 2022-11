Nov 19 (Reuters) -

* FTX LAUNCHES STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS GLOBAL ASSETS

* FTX- BEGINS TO PREPARE BUSINESSES FOR SALE OR REORGANIZATION

* FTX- SEEKS COURT RELIEF TO RESUME LIMITED OPERATIONS IN CONSULTATION WITH REGULATORS

* FTX- AS A PART OF CHAPTER 11 PROCESS, LAUNCHING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF THEIR GLOBAL ASSETS TO BEGIN TO MAXIMIZE RECOVERABLE VALUE FOR STAKEHOLDERS

* FTX- TO EXPLORE SALES, RECAPITALIZATIONS OR OTHER STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS WITH RESPECT TO SUBSIDIARIES