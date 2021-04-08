Log in
FuboTv, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

04/08/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before April 19, 2021; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of FuboTV, Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) investors that acquired shares between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021. Investors have until April 19, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that fuboTV Inc. made materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fubo’s offering of products was subject to cost escalations that were undisclosed; (ii) fuboTV could not successfully perform and compete as a sports book operator and was not able to capitalize on its sole sports wagering opportunity; (iii) fuboTV’s inventory and data was not differentiated to allow it to achieve long-term advertising growth forecasts and goals; (iv) fuboTV overstated it’s valuation in light of its total subscription and revenue levels; (v) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies and internal expertise, and did not expand the fuboTV’s addressable market into online sports wagering. FuboTV’s public statements were materially misleading and/or false at all relevant times, as a result.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 19, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
