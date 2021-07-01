Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. will resign from serving as a recommending securities firm for emerging stock company Mytrex Health Technologies, Inc. (stock code: 4431) from July 5, 2021.

07/01/2021 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. will resign from serving as a recommending securities firm for emerging stock company Mytrex Health Technologies, Inc. (stock code: 4431) from July 5, 2021.

Date: 2021/07/01

Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. will resign from serving as a recommending securities firm for emerging stock company Mytrex Health Technologies, Inc. (stock code: 4431) from July 5, 2021.

Disclaimer

TPEx - Taipei Exchange published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aTUPY  : reaches agreement to acquire the Brazilian and Portuguese cast iron operations of Teksid
PR
07:16aOXE MARINE AB (PUBL) ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF INCENTIVE PROGRAM 2021/2025 AND ADDITIONAL TRANSFER OF WARRANTS OF SERIES 2019 : 2
AQ
07:16aNOVOCURE  : Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver Cancer
BU
07:16aSUEZ  : North America Wins a Series of Water and Wastewater Service Contracts for Total Revenues of Over $223 Million
BU
07:15aL Brands to Host Virtual Investor Meetings for Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret & Co. on July 19th
GL
07:15aPVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:14aITT  : Announces Sale of Subsidiary Holding Legacy Liabilities to Delticus, an Affiliate of Warburg Pincus (Form 8-K)
PU
07:14aWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION  : Opening remarks for the Regional Immunization Technical Advisory Group (RITAG), 30 June 2021
PU
07:14aPRUDENTIAL  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (Form 6-K)
PU
07:14aSIMPLY GOOD FOODS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar hits highest in 3 months as payrolls awaited
3EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources
4BARCLAYS PLC : U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Didi worth $68 billion after U.S. debut

HOT NEWS