June 23 (Reuters) - Fubotv Inc:

* FUBOTV IS CURRENTLY IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH UNIVISION TO RENEW LONG-STANDING CONTENT AGREEMENT - TWEET

* FUBOTV SAYS UNIVISION'S NEW CONTRACT OFFER WOULD COST CO MORE THAN DOUBLE THE CURRENT RATES, WHICH ARE ALREADY AT A PREMIUM TO MARKET