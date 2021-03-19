Fudo Security : Sweeps Gold in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Winner in 14 Categories Including Best PAM, Biometrics and Zero Trust Security

Fudo Security, one of the fastest growing providers of Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions worldwide, today announced that it has been awarded 14 Gold Awards in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The Company’s Fudo PAM won Gold in key product categories including Best PAM, Biometrics and Zero Trust Security. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community.

“We are honored to receive such broad industry recognition for Fudo’s privileged access management solution,” said Patryk Brozek, CEO of Fudo Security. “Fudo PAM helps companies of all sizes address one of the most critical challenges today – providing users with appropriate access to network resources while protecting against internal and external threats. Today’s results reflect our upward trajectory in not just global sales and growth but also in recognition and trust by the industry.”

PAM

Fudo PAM is Fudo’s flagship product, recognized by industry experts for its innovative and agile approach, including world class session monitoring and recording capabilities. Fudo takes the new industry standard of monitoring and recording HTTP(s) sessions one step further. Fudo's session monitoring uniquely captures every tiny detail, not just screen shots, providing the clearest, most detailed playback in the industry. Fudo PAM requires no agent to be installed, providing record breaking deployment and set up times – usually in a matter of days.

Biometrics

Through its AI-powered prevention, Fudo PAM is able to analyze privileged sessions and tell if credentials have been compromised, even if the session has been established through a legitimate and normal environment. This is possible due to Fudo PAM’s biometrics, which determine the session threat level as well as analyze the way a user moves the mouse. Fudo’s biometrics technology also offers unique session length and connection times analysis. The AI module works in real-time with live sessions, providing proactive and immediate threat level monitoring for any security team.

Zero Trust Network Access

Fudo PAM is a critical part of any Zero Trust policy due to its unique session recording, monitoring, misuse prevention, multi factor authentication and advanced access policies.

The foundation of Zero Trust is all about least privilege and giving access only to those that need it, and only for a certain amount of time. With Fudo PAM, a company can guarantee that vital resources are reachable and accessed only by authorized users. Fudo’s Just-in-Time feature allows applications to be made available during specific time frames, which eliminates the risk of any privileged accounts being exposed. These essential functions are especially valued during unforeseen crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, when Fudo’s quick deployment time, in most cases taking as little as a single day to setup, helped organizations transition securely and quickly to remote work.

"We congratulate Fudo Security for its recognition as a 14 Gold award winner in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organized the 6th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program was highly competitive and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

About Fudo Security

Based in Silicon Valley, Fudo Security is a leading innovator in the cybersecurity world. Deployed in more than 30 countries and trusted by hundreds of organizations, Fudo Security’s mission is to protect both large and small organizations against privileged user threats. Its solutions include Secure Remote Access, Privileged Access Management, and Zero Trust Network Access. Fudo Security's products allow monitoring the activity of users with access to critical assets. Additionally, Fudo Security’s solutions help manage password policies and alert immediately in case of any suspicious behavior. Fudo Security was listed in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management and named Innovation Challenger in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass. The company’s hundreds of customers include financial institutions, energy companies as well as the public sector.

