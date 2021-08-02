Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fuel Explosion: DPR, NGO Train Downstream On MISTDO

08/02/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In an effort to avert petroleum explosion in filling stations, Department of Petroleum Resource in collaboration with a Zaria based non-Governmental organisation, Raudha Technology have trained petroleum pump attendants on Minimum Industrial Safety Training for Downstream Operations (MISTDO).

Flagging off training which lasted 2 days held Zaria Institute of Information and Educational Technology Zaria, Kaduna state Controller, Department of Petroleum Resource, Engineer Suleiman Yusuf charged downstream operators to prevent frequent fire outbreak in filling stations by financing their workers for the training.

The controller represented by a Senior Chemical Researcher in the Department, Engineer Aliyu Shehu lamentred that a lot of lives and property were being lost to petroleum explosion at filling stations in the country.

Engineer Yusuf noted that it was mandatory for all the Down Stream operators to undergo the training.

He said his department would go rounds petroleum stations assess the Down Stream operators especially the pump attendants.

'We will go round petrol station to assess the workers if we find out they did not acquire knowledge through MISTDO we new renew the licensee of that Petro station or revoke it'. The controller warned.

Engineer Yusuf called on the marketers to take advantage of the policy to secure their property and other's as well as lives of citizens.

In his presentation on safety and impact to Downstream Sector Engineer Jamilu Doguwa said that the objective of the Policy was to increase awareness in safety and risk associated with operations in the Downstream, improve knowledge and General competence level in the Downstream among other benefits.

Also in his remarks the chairman Raudha Technology called on the participants to make use of training secure their lives, property of their employers and lives other citizens by applying the knowledge the received in the discharge of their legitimate duties.

SOURCE: blueprint.ng

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:56pNation's Largest Small Business Coalition Announces the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce as it's Newest Member
GL
03:56pNational Small Business Week 2021 Virtual Summit Announced September 13-15
GL
03:55pEVANS BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:55pWASHINGTON FEDERAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:55pAUTHENTIC EQUITY ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:55pFLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:54pBILL GATES : Bill Gates, Melinda French officially divorced -court document
RE
03:49pSPIRIT AIRLINES : cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at Orlando airport
AQ
03:47pPinehurst Resort Implements Beachy's 5G Mobile POS Solutions to Elevate Guest Experience
GL
03:47pFED'S WALLER : 'Go early and go fast' on taper
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HEINEKEN N.V. : HEINEKEN N.V. : reports 2021 half year results
5Stocks edge up, oil slides amid delta anxiety

HOT NEWS