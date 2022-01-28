Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fuel demand rebound powers Phillips 66 profit beat

01/28/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery is pictured in West Lake

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 posted quarterly earnings that powered past Wall Street estimates on Friday, as the U.S. refiner capitalized on mounting demand for fuel due to a loosening up of coronavirus restrictions.

Although refiners had to deal with surging crude oil costs, gasoline and jet fuel demand rocketed in the last three months of 2021 as domestic and international travel opened up in the United States. Products supplied by refineries surged in the second week of December to 23.2 million barrels per day.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co (TPH) analysts said in a note that Phillips 66's earnings mostly benefited from refining and marketing.

Better margins in clean products such as low-emission fuels, favorable inventory impacts and cheaper renewable identification numbers - credits received or traded for the blending of ethanol into fuel - helped drive Phillips 66's refining profits, TPH said.

Phillips 66's refining business posted an adjusted pre-tax income of $404 million in the fourth quarter, compared with an adjusted pre-tax loss of $1.1 billion a year earlier, helped by higher margins and improved volumes.

Shares in Phillips 66, which went up as much as 4% earlier in the session, were last down marginally at $85.49 in choppy trading.

The Houston, Texas-based company said its fourth-quarter realized refining margins rose to $11.60 per barrel from $8.57 per barrel in the third quarter.

Its adjusted net income of $2.94 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 handily beat analysts' average estimate of $1.95, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's results echo that of rival Valero Energy Corp , which on Thursday posted quarterly earnings well above market estimates.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILLIPS 66 -0.26% 85.51 Delayed Quote.18.44%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.21% 480.2147 Delayed Quote.15.16%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 0.43% 317.3066 Delayed Quote.14.89%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION -2.02% 80.23 Delayed Quote.9.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20aExclusive-India plans over $40 billion for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23 - sources
RE
11:20aU.S. lawmakers urge GM, Mexico to safeguard worker rights ahead of union vote
RE
11:19aDisney names alexia quadrani to lead investor relations -- disne…
RE
11:19aIn fraud trial, defendant Michael Avenatti asks Stormy Daniels about chats with the dead
RE
11:18aEuropeans set two-week deadline to review untenable Mali situation
RE
11:17aRussia signals possible vote to stop U.N. meeting on troop build-up
RE
11:17aCaterpillar sales soar, warns of margin pressure
RE
11:14aBritain reports 89,176 new COVID cases, 277 deaths
RE
11:13aMexico's economy likely entered recession in fourth quarter
RE
11:13aBrazil rates set to soar further as US Fed prepares for lift-off
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks struggle to settle as January rout rumbles on
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
4LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boein..

HOT NEWS