Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fuel shortages begin to ease after Colonial hack

05/15/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gasoline shortages along the U.S. East Coast began to ease slightly on Saturday as the nation's biggest fuel pipeline ramped up operations following last week's cyberattack.

Ships and trucks deployed under emergency waivers were filling up dry storage tanks to help stem the shortages.

The six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, triggering widespread panic buying by U.S. motorists that left stations across the Southeast out of gas.

But the number of gas stations in the east and south experiencing outages fell from 16,200 on Friday to 13,400 on Saturday, according to fuel tracking app GasBuddy.

The national gasoline average for a gallon of regular unleaded climbed to over $3, the most expensive since 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.

U.S. gasoline demand, meanwhile, dropped 12.6% from the previous week, a GasBuddy analyst said, a decline that was likely due to an easing of panic buying just after the pipeline shut.

The hacking group blamed for the attack, DarkSide, said it had hacked four other companies including a Toshiba subsidiary in Germany.

Colonial has not disclosed how much money the hackers were seeking or whether it paid. Bloomberg News and the New York Times reported that it paid nearly $5 million to hackers.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 1.20% 42.94 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 0.89% 4510 End-of-day quote.56.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:29pBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander says all UK services working again after technical difficulties
RE
03:58pDANIEL EK : Soccer-Spotify founder Ek says his bid for Arsenal was rejected
RE
02:55pPeru's GDP up 18.21% in March as industry hits its stride
RE
02:20pProxy advisor ISS recommends votes for Chevron CEO, directors
RE
01:47pFuel shortages begin to ease after Colonial hack
RE
01:33pU.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack
RE
01:19pEasyjet Chairman Barton prepares to step down in 2022
RE
12:17pAround 45% of gas stations in georgia are without fuel, down from 46% saturday morning -gasbuddy
RE
12:17pEstimated 63% of north carolina gas stations remain without fuel saturday, down form 68% -gasbuddy
RE
12:17pAround 80% of gas stations in washington dc remain without fuel saturday, down from 81% -gasbuddy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
2SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS STARTED DREDGING WORK TO EXTEND SECOND LANE THAT ALLOWS FOR TWO-WAY TRAFFI..
3NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED : NEXT DIGITAL : Taiwan says HK tycoon asset freeze a warning to global investors
4CAIRN ENERGY PLC : CAIRN ENERGY : sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award - court filing
5U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack

HOT NEWS