Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fuel shortages persist in London and south east England

10/03/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Buncefield Oil Depot in Hemel Hempstead

LONDON (Reuters) - Gasoline and diesel shortages persisted in London and south east England on Sunday, where 22% of forecourts had no fuel available and 60% had both types available, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Sunday, according to Sky News.

Elsewhere in Britain, including Scotland, the northern and central England, the crisis was "virtually at an end", the PRA said, with 6% of forecourts dry.

Brian Madderson, PRA chairman, was quoted as saying: "The fuel is still not going to the pumps that need it most in London and the south east."

Britain will from Monday deploy military tanker drivers to deliver fuel to gas stations, seeking to stabilise the supply of fuel after a chaotic week that has seen panic-buying, fights at the pumps and drivers hoarding petrol in water bottles.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44pFacebook does not believe it is a primary cause of polarization -exec to CNN
RE
12:41pWARREN BUFFETT : Exclusive-Southwest Gas nears Questar deal after Buffett lost out-sources
RE
12:16pTurkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation, Erdogan says
RE
12:15pCzech central bank chief defends rate hike criticised by Finance Minister
RE
11:46aBOX OFFICE : 'Venom' Sequel Feasts on Monstrous $90 Million Debut, Setting Pandemic Record
RE
11:45aFuel shortages persist in London and south east England
RE
11:38aDubai Expo revises worker death toll up to six, declines to say if more died
RE
09:50aAustria adopts carbon pricing in tax overhaul
RE
09:11aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's service trade up 9.4% in Jan-Aug
PU
09:00aBruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path
2Leonardo S p A : Italy's Leonardo says Boeing to update 787 production ..
3Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering to buy Roper's Tran..
4French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille chairman Tapie die..
5Saudi Arabian Oil : ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30% in debut for Abu Dhab..

HOT NEWS