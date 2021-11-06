Fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital kills at least 91

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ninety-one people were killed and over 100
wounded in the capital of Sierra Leone on Friday when a fuel
tanker exploded following a collision, the central morgue and
local authorities said.
The government has not yet confirmed the death toll, but the
manager of the central state morgue in Freetown said it had
received 91 bodies following the explosion.
A further 100 casualties have been admitted for treatment at
hospitals and clinics across the capital, deputy health minister
Amara Jambai told Reuters.
Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel
leaking from the ruptured vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of
the port city, said initially in a post on Facebook that was
later edited to remove the reference.
"We've got so many casualties, burnt corpses," said Brima
Bureh Sesay, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, in
a video from the scene shared online. "It's a terrible, terrible
accident."
Images shared widely online showed several badly burned
victims lying on the streets as fire blazed through shops and
houses nearby. Reuters was not able immediately to verify the
images.
Accidents with tanker trucks in Sub-Saharan Africa have
previously killed scores of people who gathered at the site to
collect spilled fuel and were hit by secondary blasts.
In 2019, a tanker explosion in eastern Tanzania killed 85
people, while around 50 people were killed in a similar disaster
in Democratic Republic of Congo in 2018.
The mayor said that the extent of the damage in Freetown was
not yet clear, adding that police and her deputy were at the
scene to assist disaster management officials.
"My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved
ones and those who have been maimed as a result," President
Julius Maada Bio tweeted.
"My Government will do everything to support affected
families."
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana in Freetown and Bhargav Acharya in
Bengaluru;
Writig by Bhargav Acharya and Alessandra Prentice
Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Frances Kerry and Giles Elgood)