Fuel up your remote collaboration with Google Workspace and Pluto7.

2020 has led us to change our lives in several ways. Similarly, if we talk about businesses, the most challenging piece was to manage the remote working culture and the communication channels. Customer Experience, Supply Chain and Education has been significantly disrupted, just to name a few.

Working remotely and collaborating virtually has become the “new normal” and to adapt to this we need secure tools to keep the essentials safe. With Google Workspace, it becomes easy to connect with your team, collaborate, and create, no matter where they are.

Whether you are returning to your office or working from home, Google Workspace is the best tool to enable stronger human connections with your team and customers. It includes all of the productivity apps you know and love - Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

Deliver faster and work together

A larger team can provide diverse inputs and transform that report or presentation into the best one. However, the challenge with multiple team members working on the same document is that there will be multiple changes and suggestions. In a physical setting it was still not a big hassle, as everybody could fit in a conference room to discuss. Using Google Workspace, even when teams are working remotely, it is possible for different people to work together on one document as though they were all situated in the same room.

Google Workspace is built on Google Cloud, which makes it easier than ever to work together on the same document at the same time, from anywhere in the world, and from any device. Pluto7 has built solutions and value added services while continuing to innovate and solve across various Retail, Hitech, Healthcare and Manufacturing Supply Chain as well as Education needs to collaborate using Google Workspace for our customers.

“The way people work and communicate has changed,” said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to introduce Google Workspace and to help organizations keep teams connected and collaborative from wherever they are, and we look forward to working with our partners like Pluto7 to help customers build a foundation for connected, distributed work.”

24/7 AI assistant available

Google Workspace is brewed in Google’s leading AI and search technology. It leverages Google AI and “Smart Reply” to create a virtual assistant that would correct minor flaws in your written content. The in-built “Explore” feature brings the capabilities of search engines in your documents, helping you increase your productivity. On top of that, Google Assistant lets you integrate your mail and calendar, helping you manage your meetings and schedule on the go.

Stay protected with Google’s safety standards

Banks, financial institutions, and payment wallets have moved to Google Cloud, which can be translated in only one way: Google’s data security protocols are the best in the class. By blocking 99.9% of spam and phishing emails, Google Workspace not only saves your organization data but also assures your team that their personal and financial information is safe too. Creating a stress-free virtual working environment is possible.

