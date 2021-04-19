Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fuelled by China, auto supplier Faurecia sees robust Q2 growth

04/19/2021 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An illustration shows a car dashboard with a giant screen on the side of the Faurecia booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas

(Reuters) -Faurecia forecast robust current-quarter sales growth on Monday, after surging sales in China helped the French car parts maker beat market expectations in the first three months of the year.

The firm, which supplies car seats, dashboards and fuel systems to automakers, posted double-digit organic sales growth across its major divisions, with an 88% jump in China from the year-earlier period taking sales there to significantly above pre-pandemic levels.

In a call with analysts, finance chief Michel Favre noted that car production was still very low compared to 2019, before the pandemic shut factories, restricted travel and triggered a global shortage in semiconductor chips.

"When semiconductors will be available, I would say that things will restart at a very, very, dynamic pace," he said.

Carmakers are competing for chips with the sprawling consumer electronics industry, amid a pandemic-led surge in demand for phones, TVs and gaming consoles.

The shortage has forced some of Faurecia's customers, such as Stellantis, to cut production.

Faurecia's first quarter sales nevertheless rose 8.9% to 4.01 billion euros ($4.79 billion) on a reported basis, beating analysts' 3.93 billion forecast.

The group confirmed its financial targets and predicted very strong organic sales growth, driven by a production ramp up in its core carseats business.

"Faurecia kickstarted first-quarter earnings season pretty well with an outperformance that sets a high benchmark for peers and bodes well for the full-year targets," said Oddo BHF analyst Michael Foundoukidisanal, while Barclays anticipated a possible guidance upgrade half-way through the year.

($1 = 0.8365 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Veronica Snoj in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Shailesh Kuber, Kirsten Donovan)

By Sarah Morland


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.62% 187.9521 Delayed Quote.28.97%
FAURECIA SE -1.46% 47.84 Real-time Quote.15.94%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.23% 14.954 Real-time Quote.0.00%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.09% 14.96 Delayed Quote.4.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aECB finds top euro zone banks underreport risk
RE
05:06aMore Irish-British trade diverted via Northern Ireland post-Brexit - port boss
RE
05:03aAbu Dhabi's G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defence company Rafael
RE
05:03aAbu dhabi's g42 forms big data jv with israeli defence company rafael - statement
RE
05:00aSterling rises to two-week high vs dollar ahead of data heavy calendar
RE
04:55aEXCLUSIVE : Britain's Kantar nears $1.5 billion deal to buy Vista-backed Numerator, says source
RE
04:54aFuelled by China, auto supplier Faurecia sees robust Q2 growth
RE
04:42aBank of England to assess case for UK digital currency
RE
04:39aToyota to review climate stance as investors turn up the heat
RE
04:37aKantar's planned acquisition of numerator valued at about $1.5 billion - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
2Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ