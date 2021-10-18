Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fujairah-based Rumailah Farms Partners up With the Luxury Destination Miramar Al Aqah Resort

10/18/2021 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the previous partnerships that resulted in huge success, super farm Rumailah supplies Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort, as the leading dairy provider in the region.

Rumailah Farms, the Fujairah-based enterprise committed to providing the UAE's east coast with access to high quality, nutritious, and delicious dairy products, and Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort, one of Fujairah's favored premium luxury hotel destinations, signed a new partnership to take the market by storm. During the elegant partnership ceremony between Rumailah Farms and Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort on September 30, it was agreed upon for the former to supply the resort with its luscious dairy products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005575/en/

Fujairah-based Rumailah Farms Partners up With the Luxury Destination Miramar Al Aqah Resort (Photo: Business Wire)

Fujairah-based Rumailah Farms Partners up With the Luxury Destination Miramar Al Aqah Resort (Photo: Business Wire)

Following the successful partnership between Rumailah Farms and other local resorts including Address Hotel + Resorts and Al Bahar Hotel & Resort, the General Manager of Rumailah Farms Abdullah Taleb highlights the significance of these new partnerships saying: “Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort is yet another reputable establishment that we've had the pleasure of expanding our network to. The value of establishing strong bonds with local businesses is of the utmost importance to us.”

“We realize that creating sustainable and beneficial supply chains empower all of the stakeholders, including suppliers, vendors, and consumers. We are driven to provide as many establishments access to our high grade, premium product.”

A major player in the B2B market
The above-mentioned alliance expands Rumailah Farms’ B2B reach, and increases the region's capabilities as far as sustainability and food development. Besides the fact that the company’s products are sold widely across Fujairah via supermarkets and coffee shops, such partnerships establish the company as a major player in the B2B market.

A customary ceremony
The official signing ceremony between the two companies took place on September 30 at the farm facilities where the representatives from the premium hotel and dairy farm met so as to launch the new partnership. The signing ceremony has turned into a customary occurrence for all new alliances.

An interplay of cultures
Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort, which is located between the glistering Indian Ocean and the knolls of the Hajar Mountains, enchants its visitors with satisfying experiences, exclusive entertainment services, indulgent palaces, and succulent flavors. The luxury resort is embellished with the interplay of Arabic, Moroccan and Oriental cultures.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:47aBarkin Open to Fed Taper; China's GDP Growth -2-
DJ
08:47aEndowment Index® Third Quarter 2021 Performance Update
PR
08:47aBarkin Open to Fed Taper; China's GDP Growth Slows; No Break Seen From Supply-Chain Troubles
DJ
08:46aNUROSENE HEALTH : Appoints NetraMark Co-Founder Dr. Joseph Geraci PhD as Chief Scientific Officer
AQ
08:46aGLOBAL ENERGY METALS : Commences First-Ever Drill Program at the Lovelock Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project in Nevada; Provides Raw Material to American Battery Technology Company for Processing
AQ
08:45aMILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND : Announces trustee elections
AQ
08:45aCANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES : Achieves New Benchmark for FAIMS Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology
AQ
08:44aROGERS SUGAR : Memorandum of Agreement Reached at Lantic's Montreal Refinery
PU
08:44aIIOT OXYS : Partner, Aingura IIoT, S.L., Wins Spanish Structural Health Monitoring Tender – A Successful Collaboration Continues - Form 8-K
PU
08:44aGLOBAL PARTNERS LP : Announces Cash Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
2Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
3NIO : Driving Progressive and Sustainable Fashion through NIO's Users a..
4Siemens prepares separation of large drive business
5Philips 3Q Net Profit Rose Significantly But Sales Missed Market Views

HOT NEWS