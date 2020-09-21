Log in
Fuji Electric Announces New Line-Up of IPM Modules Based on Our 7th-Generation X-Series IGBT Technology

09/21/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Fuji Electric Corp has added the newest Small Intelligent Power Module (IPM) as part of our new 7th Generation X-Series Portfolio. Fuji Electric is a global developer of IGBT modules used in today’s power electronic systems including power converters, variable-speed drives, uninterruptable power supplies, HVAC, and renewable energy systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005753/en/

Fuji Electric IGBT Modules-IPM (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fuji Electric IGBT Modules-IPM (Graphic: Business Wire)

The latest IPM modules come equipped with a control IC providing IGBT drive and protection circuits, making the design of peripheral circuits straightforward and ensuring high system reliability. The P642 IPM features a product line-up ranging from 50A to 75A at 650V expanding the 15A to 35A at 600V range of the P633A IPM. All Fuji Electric Dual-In-Line Small IPMs come equipped with overcurrent protection, short circuit protection, control power voltage drop protection, and overheating protection, while also outputting alarm signals.

“Fuji Electric continues to expand our offering in the dual-in-line small IPM market and the new P642 series is our latest offering expanding our range to 75A” said James Usack, Division General Manager Electronic Devices Division.

Fuji Electric Corp. of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has been responsible for sales and distribution of the company’s products since 1970. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. began developing power electronics equipment in 1923, and is a global leader in industrial products ranging from semiconductors, HMIs, contactors, relays, and power generation equipment to AC drives and uninterruptible power supply systems. For more information, please visit https://americas.fujielectric.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
