Fuji Electric Introduces Direct Drive Turbo Blower for High Air Flow Applications

11/16/2021 | 03:26pm EST
Fuji Electric Corp. of America has expanded their product portfolio with the addition of the Direct Drive 20hp blower to FDC Series. The units are equipped with dual voltage TEFC motor and the housing position is field adjustable to fit installation requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006270/en/

Fuji Electric Direct Drive 20hp blower (Photo: Business Wire)

Fuji Electric Direct Drive 20hp blower (Photo: Business Wire)

The FDC series offers a complete lineup of energy efficient, UL-certified and RoHS compliant Turbo Blower models that are ideal for a wide variety of industrial applications including Cooling, Blow-off, drying, Wastewater treatment, and more.

“The FDC Series offers customers the same level of high reliability, performance, and quality that they expect from Fuji Electric,” said Bill Maier, National Sales Manager for FEA’s Ring Compressor & Blower Department. “We have responded to the market requirement for Direct Driven High Flow Devices."

The VFZ Series, now available for shipment to customers from Fuji Electric’s warehouse location New Jersey, is comprised of Direct Driven Turbo Blowers with a maximum pressure of 30 in. H2O, and a maximum capacity of 5850 SCFM. Featuring direct motors from 1 HP to 20 HP and available voltages of 115 single phase, 230 single phase, 230/460 3-phase (dependent upon motor size), these new models utilize Premium Efficiency motors. This lineup joins Fuji Electric’s portfolio of Regenerative Blowers, High Pressure Blowers, Turbo Style Blowers, and Vacuum systems.

About Fuji Electric Corp. of America

Fuji Electric Corp. of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has been responsible for sales and distribution of the company’s products since 1970. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. began developing power electronics equipment in 1923, and is a global leader in industrial products ranging from semiconductors, HMIs, contactors, relays, and power generation equipment to AC drives and uninterruptible power supply systems. For more information, please visit https://americas.fujielectric.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS