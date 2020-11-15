Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, 9 & 8 Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Fujifilm Camera Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

Early Black Friday Fujifilm camera deals for 2020 are underway. Review the latest deals on Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, 8 and 11 instant cameras. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Fujifilm & Instax Mini Deals:
Save up to 54% on the latest Instax Mini cameras at Walmart - check the latest deals on the Instax Mini 7, 8, 9, a
nd 11 cameras
Save up to 34% on Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, Mini 90 & Instax Square cameras & printers at Amazon - including deals on Fujifilm Instax Mini cameras, printers, Instant Film packs & other Instax camera accessories
Save up to 35% off on a wide range of Fujifilm cameras at Amazon - check the latest deals on the Fujifilm camera range, including instant film, digital, and disposable cameras
Save up to 36% on the Instax Mini 9 camera at Walmart - available in Ice Blue, Cobalt Blue, Clear Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Smokey White & Lime Green
Save up to 24% on the Instax Mini 90 camera at Walmart - check live prices on Instax Mini 90 cameras & bundles available in Neo Classic & Neo Brown
Save on Instax Mini 8 cameras at Amazon - check out deals on Blue, Grape, Raspberry & Yellow models of the Instax Mini 8 instant camera
Save on the Instax Mini 11 instant camera at Amazon - find new deals on Instax Mini 11 cameras, instant film, stickers, lenses, filters & more
Best Polaroid & Instant Camera Deals:
Fujifilm cameras are perhaps more recently well-known for its line of instant cameras, the Instax Mini. These lightweight and compact instant cameras come in bright colors and quick snapshot printing. Fujifilm’s most recent release is the Instax Mini 11, which adds automatic exposure, one-touch selfie mode and customization options. Taking selfies and photos become easier with built-in macro mode and auto adjustments which result in high-quality snaps. Other popular and bestselling Fujifilm instant cameras include the Instax Mini 9 and Mini 8.
