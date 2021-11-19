Fujirebio Europe Confirms Engagement in New Pathways for Alzheimer's Disease Research and Launches INNOTEST® Assays for the Two Promising Biomarkers NPTX2 and sTREM2

Fujirebio Europe today announced the commercial launch of two new cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) based immunoassays for the novel neurology biomarkers NPTX2 and sTREM2 on the well-established INNOTEST platform. These are the first official product launches after the collaboration agreement announced in September 2020 between Fujirebio Europe and ADx NeuroSciences.

Both new tests are solid-phase enzyme immunoassays and are for research use only. INNOTEST NPTX2 is intended for the quantitative determination of neuronal pentraxin-2 (NPTX2) in human CSF, and INNOTEST sTREM2 is intended for the quantitative determination of soluble Triggering Receptor Expressed on Myeloid cells 2 (sTREM2) in human CSF.

“Fujirebio pioneered Alzheimer’s disease (AD) testing for the first time more than 25 years ago, when we launched the world’s first CSF based (INNOTEST) assay. And it was another milestone for AD testing when Fujirebio brought all four main Tau and β-amyloid biomarkers to the fully automated LUMIPULSE® G platform in 2018”, said Christiaan De Wilde, CEO of Fujirebio Europe. “We are confident that by bringing NPTX2 and sTREM2, two very promising biomarkers, on the easy-to-use INNOTEST platform, we can help researchers gain valuable insights in the fight for an even earlier diagnosis of AD patients”.

The importance of new biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease research

Having well characterized assays for these novel markers gives researchers the required tools to further elucidate the pathogenesis of AD and support the AD drug development pipeline1. In recent years, neuroinflammation has been acknowledged as a critical component in the development of the disease, and synaptic dysfunction is considered a core feature of AD early in the disease course2. NPTX2 and sTREM2 are linked to synaptic dysfunction and neuroinflammation, respectively. Drug targets related to other (non-amyloid, non-Tau) mechanisms are gaining more interest.

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio is a global leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) testing with more than 50 years’ experience in the conception, development, production and worldwide commercialization of robust IVD products. These span the range from specialized testing to fully automated routine clinical laboratory testing solutions covering a variety of disease states.

About ADx NeuroSciences

ADx NeuroSciences is an R&D driven company specialized in the development of neurodegenerative biomarkers. Its expertise is used by pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies for the conception, development, production and worldwide commercialization of novel biomarkers in the field of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

References

