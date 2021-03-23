Fulcrum Equity Partners : Closes Oversubscribed Growth Fund IV at $275M

Fund IV was oversubscribed and will expand growth equity investments in the healthcare services, HCIT, B2B SaaS, and tech-enabled services sectors

Fulcrum Equity Partners, a growth equity firm investing in healthcare services, HCIT, B2B SaaS, and tech-enabled services, announced today it has closed its fourth and largest fund to date, Fulcrum Growth Fund IV (“Fund IV”), which was oversubscribed with $275 million in committed capital.

Fulcrum’s existing investor base validated the firm’s thesis and approach with nearly 100% participation from institutional investors in prior funds and many investors increasing their allocations over previous commitments. New institutional investors and family offices also joined the firm’s longtime stable of C-level executives—a key element of Fulcrum’s strategic value-add since its founding in 2006.

“As a team of seasoned entrepreneurs ourselves, we started the firm’s first fund by gaining the financial and operational support of like-minded executives who continue to invest and serve as a rich resource in diligence, market knowledge, connections, and board composition for our portfolio companies,” said Fulcrum Founding Partner Tom Greer. This experience and the firm’s resulting approach helped land Fulcrum on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Top 50 Founder Friendly Firms in 2020.

The Fulcrum team works alongside management to build the companies into scalable, professionally-run organizations, assisting in attracting talent, executing strategic initiatives, and implementing operational discipline. In 2020, two Fulcrum portfolio companies made the Inc. 500 and eight in total were listed on the Inc. 5000. With the ability to invest $4 to $25 million, Fulcrum can provide significant funding to drive growth initiatives, acquisitions, and shareholder liquidity. The firm has a history of leading multiple rounds of investments in its portfolio companies, including those in Fattmerchant, SaasOptics, Stratasan, and many others.

Fulcrum typically invests east of the Rockies, partnering with strong founders building great companies in traditionally underserved markets. Fulcrum has three Fund IV investments to date—Kobiton, Proxsys Rx, and Kevel.

“The innovation emerging across the country promises an exciting path for Fund IV. Our team is looking for strong businesses with leadership teams who are ready for the next phase of growth with partners who can offer much more than capital,” said Founding Partner Jeff Muir.

About Fulcrum Equity Partners

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that manages over $600 million and provides expansion capital to rapidly growing companies led by strong entrepreneurs and management teams. Fulcrum targets companies within healthcare services, HCIT, B2B SaaS, and technology-enabled services. Fulcrum’s initial target investment is $4 million - $25 million, providing financing to meet a wide range of needs including internal growth initiatives, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder liquidity, and recapitalizations.

The partners have over 140 years of relevant experience in Fulcrum’s target markets, including significant operating experience in senior executive positions at companies that grew rapidly and enjoyed successful exits. Additionally, Fulcrum’s limited partners include over 100 current or former business owners/CEOs of leading companies in a wide variety of industries that provide a rich resource for the firm and portfolio companies. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

