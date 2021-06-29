Full Quarterly Bulletin – No 300 – June 2021

The pace of increase in domestic economic activity moderated further in the first quarter of 2021 following the rebound in the third quarter of 2020, when the initial strict lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were first eased. Growth in the real gross domestic product (GDP) moderated from an annualised rate of 67.3% in the third quarter of 2020 to a revised 5.8% in the fourth quarter, and further to 4.6% in the first quarter of 2021. The slowdown reflected renewed lockdown restrictions following the second wave of COVID-19 infections as well as existing structural impediments accentuated by the pandemic. Despite the sustained expansion, the level of the real GDP was still 3.2% lower in the first quarter of 2021 than a year earlier.