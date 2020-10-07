Full-Service Multifamily Amenities Provider Valet Living Launches 'Valet Living Connect' Platform Accelerated By Social Distancing Measures

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, is launching Valet Living Connect as part of its cutting-edge Valet Living Home app to enhance resident experiences while increasing efficiencies for community managers. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need for the tech-powered features, including virtual classes and, notably, Interactive Doorstep for contactless waste and recycling collection through direct communication between dedicated service valets and residents. The combined amenity services promote a greater sense of community, increased resident retention and enable community managers to be more efficient with their operations, reducing resident questions and communications by forty-three percent1.



Forty-four percent of residents say that amenities are a significant factor when choosing a new place to live2. Valet Living has seen this play out across the country, with higher resident retention levels in communities with extensive amenity service offerings. Fifty-two percent of residents want valet trash service while seventy-nine percent want recycling services3. The most used resident amenity service is doorstep collection.

To that end, with Valet Living Connect, residents can contact their doorstep collection service directly using the next evolution in doorstep collection -- Interactive Doorstep. Residents are alerted when to put out their containers, which are then collected by service valets. If a resident misses this pick up, they can utilize a "Come Back" feature in the app that notifies the valet to return, while the valet is still on the community. The resident is also notified in real-time of the collection status and any updates to the schedule or service disruptions such as inclement weather, thus increasing resident satisfaction.

"During the stay at home orders earlier this year, more than 165 million doors were serviced by the Valet Living team," said Shawn Handrahan, President and CEO of Valet Living. "Overall, the pandemic fast-tracked the development of Valet Living Connect to adapt to the current climate and meet our clients evolving needs. Our valet waste collection service and new Interactive Doorstep feature present an ideal, contactless way to handle waste that accumulates quicker for many as they spend more time at home. We've found that our residents value, engage with, and welcome our amenities now more than ever as we continue to settle into our new normal."

Valet Living Connect goes beyond waste collection to offer residents community resources and the opportunity to participate in various activities and interactive classes designed for apartment community living to enhance their lives. These programs include live, virtual fitness classes like yoga and strength training, online cooking classes, art classes, trivia with cash prizes and more. Valet Living is now offering more than 75 virtual events, workouts and classes each month. The virtual offering goes beyond the needs accelerated by the pandemic, as forty-nine percent of residents said they have never been to a community event, and out of those, sixty-six percent said they were interested in virtual fitness or events offering4.

"Valet Living Connect allows our residents to book classes and make requests at their fingertips," said Nicholas Clayton, Manager at Alvista Metrowest. "The Connect platform and its features help us streamline our operations, keep our staff focused on their priorities, respond to residents immediately and save our residents valuable time. The app has an easy to use interface, and our residents have been very excited to use it. The amenities we offer through Valet Living make us more attractive to prospective residents and keep current residents happy, retained and renewing leases."

Valet Living continues to expand its footprint, recently adding Orlando to its extensive full-service portfolio. While the Valet Living family includes 1.6 million homes across the country, the Orlando community's addition propelled the company's multi-service offering to 100,000 homes. Reaching that milestone in less than a year post-pilot makes Valet Living the fastest growing full-service amenities company in multifamily and secures its place as the country's largest amenity service provider. From here, Valet Living is looking to expand its offerings in markets including New York, Boston, and Chicago.

To learn more about Valet Living and Valet Living Connect, please visit www.valetliving.com.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.6 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

