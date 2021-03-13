BEIJING - The following is the full text of the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2020 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2021, which was approved at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 11.
Please see the attachment for the document.
Full Text: Report on China's central and local budgets
Disclaimer
The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 11:40:00 UTC.