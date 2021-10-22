Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fuller Seminary Begins Presidential Transition

10/22/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mark Labberton, president of Fuller Seminary, and the Board of Trustees announced today the beginning of a presidential search and transition process that will culminate by June 2023.

Pasadena, California, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Labberton, president of Fuller Seminary, announced today the beginning of a presidential search and transition process that will culminate by June 2023. Dr. Labberton became Fuller Seminary’s fifth president in 2013, after four years as Fuller’s Lloyd John Ogilvie Associate Professor of Preaching and Director of the Ogilvie Institute of Preaching.

“I am so grateful for the privilege of serving and of being part of this remarkable Fuller community. This has been an indelible season in my life,” said Labberton. “As a fulfillment of my original ten-year commitment to the Board of Trustees, this transition timeline will allow me to complete my mission here and position Fuller well for an enormously fruitful future.”

Concurrent with Labberton’s announcement today, Dan Meyer, chair of Fuller’s Board of Trustees, said, “Amidst an era of tremendous disruption for the church, society, and Christian higher education, Mark has been the steady, adaptive, resilient leader Fuller has needed. He has cared for every part and person of Fuller’s unique community. He has assembled a superb senior leadership team with whom he’s crafted a truly generative alliance among trustees, faculty, and staff. This partnership has yielded a visionary strategic plan in FULLER NEXT, a balanced budget, the first surplus in many years, and the foundations of a capital campaign with transformative potential for Fuller’s life and mission.”

“Fuller is in a season of exciting, urgent, and hopeful opportunities,” Labberton said in a letter to the seminary community. “When I finish as president, the river that is Fuller Theological Seminary will surely keep rushing along, and the One who is our Living Water will remain our truest and surest hope.”

The Board of Trustees has appointed a Transition Discernment Team that will oversee the identification of Fuller’s future president. The committee is chaired by Santiago “Jimmy” Mellado, CEO of Compassion International, and will consist of representatives of Fuller’s board and faculty in partnership with a seasoned search consultant. Mellado said, “We believe God has already prepared an amazing leader to lead Fuller into its next season of vitality and influence. Our privilege will be to find and advance this special person.”

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
05:47pFTS INTERNATIONAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of FTSI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:46pADRs Close Mostly Lower; IHG Trades Actively
DJ
05:44pEQUINOX GOLD : Form 6-K
PU
05:44pIHS MARKIT : Why the Supply Chain Crunch Will Continue Into 2022
PU
05:44pResults of Treasury Tender October 2021
PU
05:44pWilliam Blair Advises Wayne Farms LLC
PU
05:44pT MOBILE US : Update on our CDMA Network Transition Plans
PU
05:44pPFB : Q3 2021 Financial Statement
PU
05:44pPFB : Q3 2021 md&a
PU
05:44pFinancial Education as an Inclusion Tool
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021
3Fantasia : Analysis-Investors denied their Ever-grande finale...for now
4Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
5Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower, dragged down by communications services

HOT NEWS