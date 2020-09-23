Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fund to cut emissions in developing world cities launched

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A new multilateral finance fund was launched on Wednesday that aims to cut carbon emissions and improve conditions in developing-world cities.

Implemented by the World Bank and the European Union's lending arm, the European Investment Bank, the City Climate Finance Gap Fund aims to unlock at least 4 billion euros ($4.66 billion) for low-carbon and climate-resilient projects.

Cities already account for 70% of global CO2 emissions, but with 2.5 billion more people expected to move to them by 2050, and Africa alone expected to see a 700% increase in urban land cover by 2030, limiting the climate impact will be vital.

"In our experience a lot of potentially transformative projects are abandoned along the way because local authorities are not able to take them from the idea stage," said the head of the EIB's urban development division, Gerry Muscat.

The new fund, which is an initiative of the governments of Germany and Luxembourg as well as a number of global city, local government and mayor alliances, aims to prevent those kind of problems by getting involved with projects early on.

Developing economies from Afghanistan to Zambia will all be eligible and the fund will support projects ranging from urban transport and energy efficiency to ecosystem restoration and improving slums or local food systems.

The United Nations Climate Action summit last year estimated that $93 trillion needs to be spent on sustainable infrastructure over the next 15 years to achieve the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s special report in 2018, which said global emissions would need to reach net-zero by around 2050 to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, said annual investment in low-carbon energy and energy efficiency would need to increase by a factor of five by that point. ($1 = 0.8576 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.50% 462.62 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -2.04% 153.08 Delayed Quote.-9.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pTesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
RE
05:52pTesla's Nevada lithium plan faces stark obstacles on path to production
RE
05:49pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NORTH C : Governor Roy Cooper Comment on Possible Drilling Moratorium
PU
05:46pCorporate groups cheer, investors cry foul as U.S. tightens shareholder rights rules
RE
05:38pCanada will spend big to combat coronavirus, saying now is not the time for austerity
RE
05:38pIMF official warns coronavirus will weigh on some economies for years
RE
05:37pGoodRx shares jump 40% in Nasdaq debut after $1 billion IPO
RE
05:36pHead of fda vaccine advisory committee steps aside over role in moderna trial -spokeswoman
RE
05:29pWorld Bank's IFC adopts new climate rules to deter lenders from backing coal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : TSMC warns China-U.S. deleveraging will drive up costs
4AC IMMUNE SA : AC Immune Reports Top Line Results from TAURIEL Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Semorinemab in Early A..
5NEOEN : NEOEN : H1 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group