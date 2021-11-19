Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam and the EU Delegation to ASEAN

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Indonesia?

We offer:

A traineeshipof minimum 3 to maximum 6 months within the following Sections of the EU Delegation to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam, and the EU Mission to ASEAN, starting in April 2022, subject to availability of the budget.

The Political, Press and information section (PPI) is responsible for domestic and foreign policy political issues, including human rights, as well as for coordinating the Delegation/Mission's press and media activities. The Economic and Trade section (TRADE) is in charge of trade, investment and economic issues, notably in the context of the ongoing negotiation of the EU-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership (CEPA). The Cooperation Section (COOP) manages a comprehensive portfolio of development cooperation programmes with Indonesia and ASEAN. The ASEAN core team (ASEAN) leads and coordinates all activities and engagement with ASEAN, with the input of all sections of the Delegation. A dedicated Counsellor on Environment and Climate (ENV/CLI) feeds on substance and coordinates the engagement on key issues such as climate change, renewable energy, circular economy and biodiversity.

Main tasks:

Support to monitoring, analysing and reporting on the political and economic situation in Indonesia, both on domestic and foreign and security developments; conducting research and drafting briefings;

Attend and report on external conferences and seminars as well as internal meetings of the Delegation to Indonesia and of the Mission to ASEAN;

Support to press, information and public diplomacy activities and projects

In addition, each intern will carry out a specific research project on a theme relevant to the EU relations with Indonesia and ASEAN, to be delivered by the end of the traineeship.

We look for:

Qualifications or special requirements:

Due to the very evolutive context of the COVID-19 breakthrough, applicants currently residing in Indonesia or [in the nearby of Jakarta will only be considered

Written and oral fluency in English. Knowledge of Bahasa Indonesia is an asset.

How to apply?

Candidates must apply to the e-mail address DELEGATION-INDONESIA-INTERNSHIP@eeas.europa.eu and send the following documents:

A detailed standard Europass curriculum vitae ( CV ) (CVs in other format will not be considered)

) (CVs in other format will not be considered) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - Name/Acronym of the Section (you may only apply to 1 traineeship per delegation, however based on your profile, the delegation could offer you a traineeship in another section).

Important information to read before applying

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

EU candidates currently residing in Indonesia must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The traineeships can only be offered in compliance with the local legislation as well as the legislation of the country of origin. In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to the country of assignment and thus candidates currently residing in country of assignment might be preferred.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected candidate, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin. The same rule apply if a selected candidate is unable to reach the country of assignment.